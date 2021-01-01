About this product

The AiroClean420 story literally began in space. NASA had a problem in controlling VOC’s (Volatile Organic Compounds) and mold contamination as they pioneered growing plants in space. These space-aged greenhouses where astronaut farmers were growing and harvesting crops encountered a challenge.



Due to increasing high levels of contaminated air within these terrestrial greenhouses, plants were being exposed to fungi diseases, pathogenic bacterial contamination and a variety of VOC’s thus jeopardizing plant integrity and harvest potential.



AiroClean420 works by continuously processing contaminated air through a patented Bio-Conversion Reactor. All organic material – Powdery Mildew, Gray Mold/Botrytis, Downey Mildew, Blight, Bacteria, Viruses, Allergens, and VOCs – are mineralized leaving exit air 99.999987% contaminant free. No chemicals or toxic gases, like ozone, are utilized or produced. All airborne pathogenic microorganism and VOC destruction takes place within the AiroClean420 PCO chamber.