Pura Vida

by Ajoya

Ajoya Cannabis Flower Pura Vida

About this product

A beautiful cultivar from Bodhi Seeds, Pura Vida crosses LA Pure Kush with Appalachia. Pura Vida has bulbous light green buds with stark red pistils. The flavor profile is deep with earthy, musky, and menthol notes that float above a rich base of fuel and citrus aromas. If you need a pick me up, Pura Vida’s feel-good high will put a smile on your face even on the rainiest of days.

 

About this brand

Everyone is unique – We see the world differently, we interact with it our own way, and however we experience the world, Ajoya brings us all together. Ajoya is the unseen bond between individuals of all types, localities, colors, and personalities. Whether you’re spending time with friends, making new ones or enjoying your own ritual, Ajoya is here to enhance the experience.