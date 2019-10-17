 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Allo Cool Peppermint Bath Bomb - 35mg CBD

by Allo

Rejuvenate your mind and body with our Cool Peppermint Bath Bombs by Allo™, crafted with rosemary, tangerine, peppermint and 100% essential oils that will boost your energy and mood. As refreshing as a summer wave. Suggested Usage: Make yourself Bean & Bud™ cup of coffee, choose a good book and go into the hot tub. Get the whole spa experience adding some petals and enjoy! Ingredients: Olive oil (Olea europaea), sodium bicarbonate, citric acid, epson salt (magnesium sulfate), jojoba seed oil (simmondsia chinensis), witch hazel (hammamelis virginiana), sodium laureth sulfate, aloe vera (aloe barbadensis leaf juice), rosemary leaf (rosmarinus officinalis), polysorbate 20, lavender (genus lavandula), peppermint (mentha piperita), tangerine (citrus tangerina).

GA-0217

The Bath Bomb is amazing and your packaging totally complements it !!

pbaua

A fresh fragrance to wake up and give you a little boost. It also leaves your skin very moisturized 👌🏻

About this brand

Our goal is to make your journey into cannabis easy and enjoyable by creating innovative CBD infused products that can integrate to your everyday experiences and daily routines.