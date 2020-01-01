 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Alpine Flower - Blue Dream

Alpine Flower - Blue Dream

by Alpine Vapor

Write a review
Alpine Vapor Cannabis Flower Alpine Flower - Blue Dream

About this product

Blue Dream is a classic sativa-leaning cultivar originating from the mountains of Santa Cruz, California. The pedigree of this strain is comprised of DJ Short Blueberry and Super Silver Haze from the legendary Greenhouse Seed Company of Holland. It became one of the most popular strains in California cannabis cultivation for over a decade. Brilliant lime green buds, with bright orange hairs, are complemented by a generous layer of frosty white resin glands easily visible to the naked eye. Her raw scent has hints of pine, sandalwood and blackberry current shifting slightly to blueberry pie. When smoked she exudes flavors of sweet creamy earthy conifer clove and mixed berry. The high comes on rapidly, is pleasant and uplifting but not overwhelming. Some users report a slight feeling of euphoria. Overall it is calm and manageable, would be greatly enjoyed by someone looking for a great productive daytime smoke.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Alpine Vapor Logo
The Alpine Mission The Alpine Vapor mission is to produce the purest, safest and most discreet cannabis products on the market. We pair cutting-edge distillation technology with beautiful and accessible design to serve the full spectrum of cannabis enthusiasts, from first-time patients to experienced connoisseurs. We want to raise the bar for cannabis-infused goods and provide the world with An Elevated Experience™. Quality & Safety All Alpine products are held to the highest quality control and testing standards to ensure that we deliver a clean and consistent experience every time. We test every batch using advanced high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), which allows us to fine tune the balance of cannabinoids and terpenes in our products with the utmost precision. For extra safety, we also submit every batch to SC Labs to verify that our products are 100% free of solvents, pesticides, and other impurities.