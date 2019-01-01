Exodus Kush Sugar Wax 0.5g
by Alternative Medicine AssociationWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Exodus Kush Sugar Wax 0.5g by Alternative Medicine Association
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Exodus Kush
DNA Genetics crossed Exodus Cheese (a.k.a. UK Cheese) with OG Kush to create Exodus Kush. Plants grow wide and dense with the structure of Exodus Cheese but pack the heavy-hitting high of OG Kush that tends to put people to bed. The taste profile starts off with a cheesy funk and finishes with a thick OG gas flavor. Exodus Cheese fits the bill for any Kush or Cheese lover looking for a new favorite.