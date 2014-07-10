ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 134 reviews

Exodus Cheese

aka UK Original Cheese

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 134 reviews

Exodus Cheese

Generally known as simply “Cheese” or “UK Cheese,” Exodus Cheese is the original clone-only strain that originated in Southern England sometime during the late 1980s or early 90s. Said to be grown from a packet of Sensi Seeds Skunk #1, it is known for its high yields, potency and distinct, overwhelmingly strong cheese-like odor. Though the identity of the original grower is still debated, at some point in the early 90s the cannabis lifestyle activists based in Luton calling themselves Exodus acquired some clones of Cheese and from there it rapidly became one of the most popular and sought after varieties in the UK. Since then many breeders have created seed lines using Cheese, while the original clone is still found in grow rooms around the globe.

Effects

95 people reported 733 effects
Happy 62%
Relaxed 61%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 53%
Creative 32%
Stress 37%
Depression 29%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 25%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

134

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Exodus Cheese
First strain child
Old Dirty Biker
child
Second strain child
Chucky's Bride
child

Products with Exodus Cheese

