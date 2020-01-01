About this product
Our softgels are designed for those who want the ease of dosing CBD and who may not be able to tolerate oils. Delivering 15mg or 25mg of CBD in an easily portable, ready-dosed form. Add to your daily wellness regimen with easy and accurate dosing!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Ambary Gardens
Ambary Gardens cultivates therapeutic, high-CBD industrial hemp in a controlled greenhouse environment in Kittredge, Colorado. We employ only all natural methods of cultivating our hemp to ensure the highest quality of the finished CBD products we offer. You can visit our garden center M-F, 9 am to 5 pm, to sample products and sit with a CBD Specialist to learn more about CBD and if it might be beneficial to you. All products are available online as well. Products are 3rd party tested for quality and consistency.