Sour Diesel Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Daily 500 CBD Extract is often chosen by beginners to CBD who are trying it “slow and low” and want to work over a longer period of time, to daily users of CBD looking to keep well on a daily basis. This is also a good choice for individuals who prefer to have a solid dosage of CBD on hand for when they might need it. Concentration Breakdown Full Bottle – 30mL – 500mg CBD A firm press of dropper = 1mL = 17mg CBD (30 doses per bottle) One slow, steady drop of this oil contains roughly 0.378mg of CBD 3 Drops for roughly 1mg CBD, 6 drops for roughly 2mg CBD, 14 drops for roughly 5mg CBD 3rd party tested - CoAs available on our website
Be the first to review this product.