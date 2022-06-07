Daily 500 CBD Extract is often chosen by beginners to CBD who are trying it “slow and low” and want to work over a longer period of time, to daily users of CBD looking to keep well on a daily basis. This is also a good choice for individuals who prefer to have a solid dosage of CBD on hand for when they might need it.



Concentration Breakdown

Full Bottle – 30mL – 500mg CBD

A firm press of dropper = 1mL = 17mg CBD (30 doses per bottle)

One slow, steady drop of this oil contains roughly 0.378mg of CBD

3 Drops for roughly 1mg CBD, 6 drops for roughly 2mg CBD, 14 drops for roughly 5mg CBD



3rd party tested - CoAs available on our website