Nano Full Spectrum Rapid Delivery CBD Extract 150

by Ambary Gardens

Ambary Gardens Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Nano Full Spectrum Rapid Delivery CBD Extract 150

About this product

Full Spectrum Nano-Encapsulated CBD is the most efficient method of delivering CBD to your body. This CBD extract is formulated using cutting edge technology in our own facilities and is always tested by a third party for quality assurance. The bioavailability of each CBD molecule is enhanced by encapsulating very small droplets of oil in water, allowing the CBD to bypass normal oil digestive processes and enter immediately into the bloodstream, making this our fastest-acting CBD extract.

About this brand

Ambary Gardens cultivates therapeutic, high-CBD industrial hemp in a controlled greenhouse environment in Kittredge, Colorado. We employ only all natural methods of cultivating our hemp to ensure the highest quality of the finished CBD products we offer. You can visit our garden center M-F, 9 am to 5 pm, to sample products and sit with a CBD Specialist to learn more about CBD and if it might be beneficial to you. All products are available online as well. Products are 3rd party tested for quality and consistency.