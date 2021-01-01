About this product

Full Spectrum Nano-Encapsulated CBD is the most efficient method of delivering CBD to your body. This CBD extract is formulated using cutting edge technology in our own facilities and is always tested by a third party for quality assurance. The bioavailability of each CBD molecule is enhanced by encapsulating very small droplets of oil in water, allowing the CBD to bypass normal oil digestive processes and enter immediately into the bloodstream, making this our fastest-acting CBD extract.