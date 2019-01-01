 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. THC-free CBD-rich Tincture Cartridge

THC-free CBD-rich Tincture Cartridge

by American Indican

Write a review
American Indican Other Miscellaneous THC-free CBD-rich Tincture Cartridge
American Indican Other Miscellaneous THC-free CBD-rich Tincture Cartridge

About this product

Savor a moment in a cannabis vape experience using our pharmacist formulate, THC-free, CBD tincture cartridges. This cartridge contains our proprietary, 250mg tincture formula containing three simple ingredients: organically grown CBD-rich hemp oil, organic coconut oil, and a blend of organic citrus terpenes. The proprietary, terpene profile is composed of mechanical, cold-press extracted citrus terpenes which directly contribute all the personality and health benefits found in our citrus CBD formula.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

American Indican Logo
THC-free, high-potency, plant-derived (hemp) CBD products