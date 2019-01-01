About this product

Nature's Hemp Oil CBD Tincture - Peppermint Flavor Concentration: 250mg Full Spectrum CBD & Cannabinoid Oil Serving Size: 8mg hemp-derived extract per 1 ml; 30 servings per 30ml (1oz) bottle Carrier: Organically grown cold-pressed hemp seed oil Flavor: Peppermint Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Location: Kentucky-grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Laboratory tested by ProVerde and verified through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Cannabinoid mg/ml CBD 7.71 CBDa 0.42 CBN 0.06 CBC 0.28 CBG 0.21 THC 0.21 Total 8.90 Max CBD 8.13 Max THC 0.21 Packaging: Glass bottle with glass dropper. Approximately 3oz by weight. Product Specifications: 1 fl oz (30ml) bottle contains 250mg of hemp-derived cannabinoid rich hemp extract. Each serving provides 8.3mg of full spectrum hemp-derived extract. Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Terpene Complex Non-GMO Vegan Kosher Gluten-Free Product Ingredients: Organically sourced cold-pressed hemp oil, high concentrate cannabinoid rich hemp extract & natural peppermint flavor Suggested Use: Shake bottle well before each use. Take one (1) full dropper under tongue (sublingual) 1-2 times daily or as recommended by your health care professional. Allow the product to rest under tongue for 45-60 seconds before swallowing. The first serving should be taken in the morning on an empty stomach. Increase as needed. Nature's Hemp Oil is Kentucky Proud *** Disclaimer: Hemp Extract is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.