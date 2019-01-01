 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Nature's Hemp Oil 250mg CBD Hemp Extract Tincture

by Anavii Market | Premium Verified Hemp-Derived CBD Oil

$33.00MSRP

About this product

Nature's Hemp Oil CBD Tincture - Peppermint Flavor Concentration: 250mg Full Spectrum CBD & Cannabinoid Oil Serving Size: 8mg hemp-derived extract per 1 ml; 30 servings per 30ml (1oz) bottle Carrier: Organically grown cold-pressed hemp seed oil Flavor: Peppermint Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Location: Kentucky-grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Laboratory tested by ProVerde and verified through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Cannabinoid mg/ml CBD 7.71 CBDa 0.42 CBN 0.06 CBC 0.28 CBG 0.21 THC 0.21 Total 8.90 Max CBD 8.13 Max THC 0.21 Packaging: Glass bottle with glass dropper. Approximately 3oz by weight. Product Specifications: 1 fl oz (30ml) bottle contains 250mg of hemp-derived cannabinoid rich hemp extract. Each serving provides 8.3mg of full spectrum hemp-derived extract. Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Terpene Complex Non-GMO Vegan Kosher Gluten-Free Product Ingredients: Organically sourced cold-pressed hemp oil, high concentrate cannabinoid rich hemp extract & natural peppermint flavor Suggested Use: Shake bottle well before each use. Take one (1) full dropper under tongue (sublingual) 1-2 times daily or as recommended by your health care professional. Allow the product to rest under tongue for 45-60 seconds before swallowing. The first serving should be taken in the morning on an empty stomach. Increase as needed. Nature's Hemp Oil is Kentucky Proud *** Disclaimer: Hemp Extract is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

About this brand

There are hundreds of CBD oil products in the market today, but not all CBD oil is created equally. Fortunately, quality CBD oil is our top priority. That is why Anavii Market has progressively taken steps to ensure we only provide the highest quality hemp-derived CBD oil products available. All brands offered have completed our industry leading, third-party verification for product purity. | Shop our curated collection at Anaviimarket.com |