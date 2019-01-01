 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Anavii Market | Premium Verified Hemp-Derived CBD Oil

$69.00MSRP

About this product

Palmetto Harmony Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Oil and Cannabinoid Extract Concentration: 300mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids Serving Size: 10mg hemp-derived CBD Oil cannabinoid extract per capsule; 30 capsules per bottle Carrier: MCT Oil Flavor: No Flavor Extraction Process: Botanical Oil Extraction - Solvent Free Location: Colorado and Kentucky grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by ProVerde, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Packaging: Glass bottle with box. Approximately 4oz by weight. Product Specifications: 30 capsules in bottle. Each capsules serving provides 10mg of full spectrum hemp-derived extract CBD oil and minor cannabinoids. Full Spectrum Hemp Extract - CBD oil and minor cannabinoids Terpene Complex FDA compliant Non-GMO No synthetic fertilizers, herbicides or pesticides Product Ingredients: Pharmaceutical-grade coconut oil (MCT oil) & whole plant hemp derived cannabinoid oil Suggested Use: Take one (1) to two (2) capsules daily or as recommended by your health care professional. *** Disclaimer: Cannabinoid Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

About this brand

There are hundreds of CBD oil products in the market today, but not all CBD oil is created equally. Fortunately, quality CBD oil is our top priority. That is why Anavii Market has progressively taken steps to ensure we only provide the highest quality hemp-derived CBD oil products available. All brands offered have completed our industry leading, third-party verification for product purity. | Shop our curated collection at Anaviimarket.com |