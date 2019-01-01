About this product

Plus CBD Oil Raw Softgels – 300mg in each bottle Concentration: 300mg Full Spectrum Extract of raw CBDA and CBD Oil with other minor cannabinoids Serving Size: 5mg of CBDA and CBD extract per serving; 1 softgel per serving; 60 softgels per bottle Carrier: Extra Virgin Olive Oil Flavor: No Flavor Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Extraction Location: European grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by SC Labs and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Cannabinoid mg/softgel CBD 2.89 CBDA 3.40 CBC 0.25 CBG 0.14 CBGa 0.11 CBDV 0.42 THC 0.25 THCa 0.16 Total 7.62 Max CBD 6.30 Max THC 0.41 Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic top. Approximately 4oz by weight. Product Specifications: 60 capsules per bottle containing 300mg of hemp-derived CBD extract. Each softgel provides 5mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD extract. Full Spectrum CBD +CBD Oil's Raw Plant Formulation with CBDa Extra Virgin Olive Oil Base Non-GMO Gluten Free 100% Vegetarian Product Ingredients: 60mg of Hemp Oil (Aerial Plant Parts) including 5mg of raw Cannabidiolic-acid (CBDa) and Cannabidiol (CBD) blend, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Vegetarian Softgel (Vegetable Cellulose, Water), Silica *** Disclaimer: CBD Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Plus CBD Oil are proud members of:Plus CBD Oil are members of the Hemp Industries AssociationPlus CBD Oil are proud members of the American Herbal Products Association Plus CBD Oil are proud donors to:Plus CBD Oil are founding members of the US Hemp Roundtable Plus CBD Oil are donors to Friends of Hemp