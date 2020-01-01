 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
CannaMent™

by Ancient Aromas™

$35.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

It’s not your Granny’s Liniment….it’s CannaMent™, a Hempy Body Butter! Ancient Aromas’ CannaMent™ is a soothing and moisturizing body butter formulated with Kentucky Hemp Seed Oil and enriched with your choice of 150 mg or 250mg of Full-Spectrum Cannabidiol. Whether you are looking for the perfect way to moisturize your body, seeking to find a perfect massage medium, or to soothe yourself after a long day of work or time at the gym – CannaMent™ can! Varieties: Anointed – Frankincense, Myrrh, Cinnamon Cassia, Vetiver, and Balsam Fir Awaken – Palmarosa, Eucalyptus, Frankincense, Lavender, Cinnamon Cassia, Clary Sage, and Cypress Chill Out – Menthol Crystals, Cypress, Frankincense, Camphor, Clove, Marjoram, Ginger, and Thyme

About this brand

Ancient Aromas™ Logo
Ancient Aromas™ is a Kentucky-based company that formulates and manufactures body products with an emphasis on herbs, essential oils, and cannabis derivatives.