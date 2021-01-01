CBD Hemp Pre-rolls
About this product
3-pack of 1 1/4 size pre-roll joints, 3 packs of King size and Single king sizes. Made with Organic Lifter Flower and Organic hemp papers. Strain: Lifter 20.98% CBDa >0.3% Delta-9 THC Relax, Decompress, and Enjoy! **Despite the extremely low concentration of THC, Anthill Farm makes NO guarantee that any individual will be able to pass a drug test after using this product.
About this brand
Anthill Farm Agroforestry
About this strain
Lifter
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
