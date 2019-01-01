 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. The Chill Pill

The Chill Pill

by ANTIDOTE+

$79.99MSRP

The Chill Pill was formulated to deliver immediate relief from panic attacks, anxiety and stress. Studies have shown that those who suffer from social anxiety have problems with dopamine receptors. There is scientific evidence that improving dopamine levels reduces social anxiety and other anxiety disorders. The Chill Pill is powered by CBD, which interacts with dopamine receptors in the brain to boost mood, calm stress, and mitigate anxiety. And unlike traditional medical treatments for anxiety, the Chill Pill does not have any damaging symptoms or side effects.

ANTIDOTE+ Logo
Manage Anxiety, Depression, Insomnia, and More. Gentle yet powerful CBD treatment.