Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$60.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
King Louis XIII is an indica dominant hybrid that is better enjoyed towards the end of the day. Fighting off any pain or stress, King Louis XIII will set you up for the ultimate night of relaxation!
Be the first to review this product.