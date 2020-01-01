 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Kingz OG ( Apex x Humboldt Kingz )

Kingz OG ( Apex x Humboldt Kingz )

by Apex Extractions

$40.00MSRP

About this product

We teamed up with Humboldt Kingz for this killer batch of Kingz OG. Gasy and sweet this hybrid will lift your spirits and get your creative juices flowing. Relaxing, but not sedating, Kingz OG’s lasting effects will have you floating through your day with ease.

About this brand

Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the full spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point. Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California. Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.