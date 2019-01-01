About this product
Strong, sweet and spicy (Ooh La La La) She's a well rounded lady featuring a musky imitation strawberry taste, this strain lives up to its linage. Typically found as a cross between the sweet CBD Strawberry Cough and the pungent GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). She's got the looks and by god she's got the taste, the Lauryn Hill of the cookie family. THC: <0.2% CBD: +5% https://apollobuds.com/collections/buds
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Apollo Buds
We are CBD dispensary in Malaga, Spain. We offer fantastic High Grade CBD Cannbis. Grown organically indoor and lab tested by our Swiss laboratory. Come down to Apollo Buds or make your order online. We deliver straight to your door within Europe, so go on amigos give us a try!