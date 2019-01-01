 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Strawberry Cookies

by Apollo Buds

Apollo Buds Cannabis Flower Strawberry Cookies

About this product

Strong, sweet and spicy (Ooh La La La) She's a well rounded lady featuring a musky imitation strawberry taste, this strain lives up to its linage. Typically found as a cross between the sweet CBD Strawberry Cough and the pungent GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). She's got the looks and by god she's got the taste, the Lauryn Hill of the cookie family. THC: <0.2% CBD: +5% https://apollobuds.com/collections/buds

About this brand

We are CBD dispensary in Malaga, Spain. We offer fantastic High Grade CBD Cannbis. Grown organically indoor and lab tested by our Swiss laboratory. Come down to Apollo Buds or make your order online. We deliver straight to your door within Europe, so go on amigos give us a try!