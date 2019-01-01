About this product
A fine light golden blonde crumble with a classic spicy, earthy sweet goodness that is Bubba's Gift.
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Developed by Humboldt Seed Organization, Bubba’s Gift is a strain unlike any other. Despite being almost purely indica, this cross between Bubba Kush and God’s Gift produces functional and uplifting effects with a mild body high. Given its strong indica genetics, this sweet, fruity strain is surprisingly well-suited for daytime creative activities. Bubba’s Gift will flower in 6 weeks and can be grown indoors and outdoors.