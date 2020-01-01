 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Bong & pipe storage
  5. The Classic Apothecarry Case

The Classic Apothecarry Case

by Apothecarry Brands

Write a review
Apothecarry Brands Storage Bong & Pipe Storage The Classic Apothecarry Case
Apothecarry Brands Storage Bong & Pipe Storage The Classic Apothecarry Case
Apothecarry Brands Storage Bong & Pipe Storage The Classic Apothecarry Case
Apothecarry Brands Storage Bong & Pipe Storage The Classic Apothecarry Case
Apothecarry Brands Storage Bong & Pipe Storage The Classic Apothecarry Case

$259.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

NO ORDINARY CONTAINER It's a showpiece with function. The Apothecarry case is crafted from the finest hardwood and uniquely designed to organize everything you need in one place -- safely secured with a duel combination and key lock so kids and pets are being kept safe, roommates are kept at bay and nosey visitors won’t see or smell your stash. The airtight Apothecarry case is separated into two sections to prevent odors like resin from-cross contaminating your fresh herbs. We hate that. One side to host your strains, dabs and oil canisters, and a separate side that holds your grinder, tools, papers, pipes and vaporizers. All things plural. The 4 strain system equipped with 4 glass containers coated with non-stick silicone, perfect for holding dabs and/or oils as well as a high quality metal grinder with filters. Beautiful leather interior, just like your Audi A6, with high density foam to hold jars securely. Four air-tight humidity jars specially designed to keep air out and regulate the humidity in your jars to 62% humidity, perfect for tobacco or herb use, and includes a re-writeable jar label for strain names and insights. PERFECT being the operative word. Four food grade silicone dab jars and metal dab stick, ideal for use with concentrates and waxes. We are not talking food, juice or cheese though. Elastic Straps to hold 5 oil canisters upright within the case, helping to minimize spillage and waste. Another tool for reducing your carbon foot print. Gold rolling tray with cut out for grinder or jar placement and an edge designed for easy rolling & prep work. You don't have to be a pro roller to appreciate this. A stunning aluminum alloy 3 chamber grinder with Keef catcher. Need we say more. Elastic straps for securing vapoprizers, oil pens, pipes and other smoking accessories. Cause we know you got these too. A removable nook with cover for holding papers, lighters, wicks, and pipes. Old School toking as we call it. At Apothecarry, we appreciate and understand the importance of safety and discretion just as much as choosing the finest quality of herbal medicine we seek to protect. Whether keeping your supplies out of the hands of a minor, a cheap roommate or prying eyes, your Apothecarry case has you covered with an elegant metal combination case lock, perfect for keeping your stash safe and secure.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Apothecarry Brands Logo
Keep your product fresh, organized and secure without sacrificing quality or style. Discreet and practical, our premier product, The Apothecarry Case is the complete Humidor organizational system designed specifically to meet the needs of the discerning smoker. Our technologically advanced Humidor and future product line offer the luxury and class that today’s proud modern smoker demands. NO ORDINARY CONTAINER At Apothecarry, we appreciate and understand the importance of safety and discretion just as much as choosing the finest quality of herbal medicine we seek to protect. Whether keeping your supplies out of the hands of a minor, a cheap roommate or prying eyes, your Apothecarry case has you covered with an elegant metal combination case lock, perfect for keeping your stash safe and secure.