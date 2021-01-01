About this product

NO ORDINARY CONTAINER



It's a showpiece with function. The Apothecarry case is crafted from the finest hardwood and uniquely designed to organize everything you need in one place -- safely secured with a duel combination and key lock so kids and pets are being kept safe, roommates are kept at bay and nosey visitors won’t see or smell your stash. The airtight Apothecarry case is separated into two sections to prevent odors like resin from-cross contaminating your fresh herbs. We hate that. One side to host your strains, dabs and oil canisters, and a separate side that holds your grinder, tools, papers, pipes and vaporizers. All things plural.



The 4 strain system equipped with 4 glass containers coated with non-stick silicone, perfect for holding dabs and/or oils as well as a high quality metal grinder with filters.



Beautiful leather interior, just like your Audi A6, with high density foam to hold jars securely.



Four air-tight humidity jars specially designed to keep air out and regulate the humidity in your jars to 62% humidity, perfect for tobacco or herb use, and includes a re-writeable jar label for strain names and insights. PERFECT being the operative word.



Four food grade silicone dab jars and metal dab stick, ideal for use with concentrates and waxes. We are not talking food, juice or cheese though.



Elastic Straps to hold 5 oil canisters upright within the case, helping to minimize spillage and waste. Another tool for reducing your carbon foot print.



Gold rolling tray with cut out for grinder or jar placement and an edge designed for easy rolling & prep work. You don't have to be a pro roller to appreciate this.



A stunning aluminum alloy 3 chamber grinder with Keef catcher. Need we say more.



Elastic straps for securing vapoprizers, oil pens, pipes and other smoking accessories. Cause we know you got these too.



A removable nook with cover for holding papers, lighters, wicks, and pipes. Old School toking as we call it.



At Apothecarry, we appreciate and understand the importance of safety and discretion just as much as choosing the finest quality of herbal medicine we seek to protect. Whether keeping your supplies out of the hands of a minor, a cheap roommate or prying eyes, your Apothecarry case has you covered with an elegant metal combination case lock, perfect for keeping your stash safe and secure.