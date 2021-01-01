 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Grape Pie HTFSE Syringe 1g
Hybrid

Grape Pie HTFSE Syringe 1g

by Apothecary Extracts

Write a review
Apothecary Extracts Concentrates Solvent Grape Pie HTFSE Syringe 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Grape Pie HTFSE Syringe 1g by Apothecary Extracts

About this brand

Apothecary Extracts Logo

About this strain

Grape Pie

Grape Pie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review