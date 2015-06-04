ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 1823 reviews

Cherry Pie

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 144 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1823 reviews

Cherry Pie nugget
Cherry Pie
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

Effects

Show all

1220 people reported 8899 effects
Relaxed 59%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 44%
Creative 30%
Stress 36%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 24%
Pain 23%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1,823

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Cherry Pie
First strain child
Cherry Sauce
child
Second strain child
Alf
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Cherry Pie

