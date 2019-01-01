About this product
The NOVA™ maximizes cannabinoid availability for those preferring to smoke or vaporize, and activates available cannabinoids for edibles, extracts or tinctures. The NOVA™ also allows any patient to prepare fully activate decarboxylated sublingual cannabis in precise dosages, providing full spectrum uptake in minutes and avoiding any irritation to the lungs or GI tract.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Ardent Cannabis
Ardent is a Boston-based biotech and medical cannabis device company with pioneering technologies that drastically improve administration and effectiveness. With a team of partners skilled in all aspects of manufacturing from advanced thermal engineering to elite electronics, we produce the NOVA™, a laboratory-grade precision decarboxylator for medical cannabis patients.