  5. Nova Decarboxylator

Nova Decarboxylator

by Ardent Cannabis

About this product

The NOVA™ maximizes cannabinoid availability for those preferring to smoke or vaporize, and activates available cannabinoids for edibles, extracts or tinctures. The NOVA™ also allows any patient to prepare fully activate decarboxylated sublingual cannabis in precise dosages, providing full spectrum uptake in minutes and avoiding any irritation to the lungs or GI tract.

About this brand

Ardent is a Boston-based biotech and medical cannabis device company with pioneering technologies that drastically improve administration and effectiveness. With a team of partners skilled in all aspects of manufacturing from advanced thermal engineering to elite electronics, we produce the NOVA™, a laboratory-grade precision decarboxylator for medical cannabis patients.