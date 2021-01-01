Ardent Cannabis
Nova Decarboxylator
About this product
The NOVA™ maximizes cannabinoid availability for those preferring to smoke or vaporize, and activates available cannabinoids for edibles, extracts or tinctures. The NOVA™ also allows any patient to prepare fully activate decarboxylated sublingual cannabis in precise dosages, providing full spectrum uptake in minutes and avoiding any irritation to the lungs or GI tract.
