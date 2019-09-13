 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
ArGo

by Arizer

About this product

Ultimate Portability - Go Discreetly. Go Farther. Go Longer. Go Prepared. Go The Distance - All the power you need with High Capacity, Rechargeable, Interchangeable Batteries, USB charging & Use While Charging. The Arizer Way - Simple and easy to use. Pure and Tasty Vapor. Maintenance Free. Go with Confidence - Built to last with only the highest quality components. Backed by a limited 2-year warranty & Industry Leading Customer Service. WHAT’S INCLUDED 1 x ArGo Portable Micro-Heater 1 x ArGo Battery 1 x ArGo USB Charger /Power Adapter 2 x ArGo Glass Aroma Tube 1 x ArGo Belt-Clip Carry Case 2 x ArGo Silicone Stem Caps 1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool 4 x ArGo Stainless Steel Filter Screens 1 x ArGo Owners Manual

LunchBoxLife

I've owned an Arizer ArGo since it was released a year or two ago. You can't beat the flavor this unit produces, and it's so small, it's literally the size of a deck of cards. It does get a bit warm to the touch where the heating element and air intake is but if you hold it without covering the intake your good to go. The retractable top is a nice feature as you can leave your Glass Stem in the unit and raise the top so it doesn't break while in your pocket or if you knock it over. The battery is easy to swap out if you are using it a lot in one day, and the charging time for a battery is about 3 hours, which I usually just charge overnight. I'm still using the original battery. It's my go-to vape when I want to be out of the house as it's so discreet and fits completely in your hand. It's an impressive little device. Arizer's customer service is quick to reply, I had an issue with my accessories order and they solved the problem right away. I've been a fan of Arizer products for a long time and will continue to keep my eye out for the next big thing this great Canadian company comes up with. For dry herb vaporizers, Arizer easily gets my vote.

About this brand

Arizer is a true pioneer in the vaporizer industry. Through extensive research and exceptional design, for over a decade Arizer has continually raised the bar and set new standards in quality and performance. Arizer is world renowned for offering high-quality products at reasonable prices backed by the best customer service in the business.