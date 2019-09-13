LunchBoxLife on September 13th, 2019

I've owned an Arizer ArGo since it was released a year or two ago. You can't beat the flavor this unit produces, and it's so small, it's literally the size of a deck of cards. It does get a bit warm to the touch where the heating element and air intake is but if you hold it without covering the intake your good to go. The retractable top is a nice feature as you can leave your Glass Stem in the unit and raise the top so it doesn't break while in your pocket or if you knock it over. The battery is easy to swap out if you are using it a lot in one day, and the charging time for a battery is about 3 hours, which I usually just charge overnight. I'm still using the original battery. It's my go-to vape when I want to be out of the house as it's so discreet and fits completely in your hand. It's an impressive little device. Arizer's customer service is quick to reply, I had an issue with my accessories order and they solved the problem right away. I've been a fan of Arizer products for a long time and will continue to keep my eye out for the next big thing this great Canadian company comes up with. For dry herb vaporizers, Arizer easily gets my vote.