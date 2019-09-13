LunchBoxLife on September 13th, 2019

The V-Tower is a simple and straight forward table-top vape. Some assembly required, but the full convection flavor is UNREAL! Once it's up to temperature you can leave it on and get nice big rips from your herbs. This unit lives on my bedside table and is great for those sleepless nights or pain relief. For about $120.00 the price is great, you might even be able to find one for less than that and you'll never need another unit for home use again. Arizer rules!