  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Purple Magoo

Purple Magoo

by Aroma Cannabis

Aroma Cannabis Cannabis Flower Purple Magoo

$10.00MSRP

About this product

Black Cherry Soda is a hybrid strain named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes make up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo. Combined they create a Kool-aid like flavor profile with an even hybrid feeling.

About this brand

OLCC Licensed Indoor Tier 2 Producer located in Canby, Oregon. 2018 Cultivation Classic Winner with Alaskan Blackberry F2. We provide Premium Indoor cannabis at an affordable price. Oregonian Owned and Operated.