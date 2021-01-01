Indica
Guard Dawg Crumble 1g
by Artifact ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
73.83% THC 0.14% CBD
About this brand
Artifact Extracts
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon
About this strain
Guard Dawg
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Guard Dawg is an indica-dominant phenotype bred by RedEyed Genetics. This flower’s genetic parentage is a combination of Abusive OG and TreStardawg. The plant smells of its OG heritage with overtones of caramel and coffee bean. But watch out! This strain packs a wallop and is recommended for nighttime use only.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.