Indica

Guard Dawg Crumble 1g

by Artifact Extracts

About this product

73.83% THC 0.14% CBD

About this brand

Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon

About this strain

Guard Dawg

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Guard Dawg is an indica-dominant phenotype bred by RedEyed Genetics. This flower’s genetic parentage is a combination of Abusive OG and TreStardawg. The plant smells of its OG heritage with overtones of caramel and coffee bean. But watch out! This strain packs a wallop and is recommended for nighttime use only.     

