Indica

4.5 151 reviews

Abusive OG

aka Abusive OG Kush, LA Kush

Abusive OG

A popular Californian cut of OG Kush, Abusive OG is an indica strain that inherited the nickname of its original grower. Despite its violent name, Abusive OG will ease you into in a peaceful state of mind that fades over time to a full-body relaxation. True to its OG genetics, Abusive OG has an earthy spice aroma with subtle lemon undertones. Patients who don’t mind mental haziness might choose this strain to remedy pain, anxiety, appetite loss, and sleeplessness at the end of their day. Abusive OG may not produce the highest yields in the garden, but makes up for it with resin-caked buds.

Effects

Relaxed 79%
Happy 49%
Sleepy 44%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 28%
Pain 39%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 24%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 2%
Headache 1%

Reviews

151

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Abusive OG
First strain child
Guard Dawg
child
Second strain child
Secret Recipe
child

