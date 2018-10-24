Artifact Extracts
Guard Dawg Crumble 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
73.83% THC
0.14% CBD
Guard Dawg effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
22% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!