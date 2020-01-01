 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Honey Bananas Concentrate 1g

by Artifact Extracts

Honey Bananas Concentrate 1g by Artifact Extracts

About this strain

Honey Bananas

Honey Bananas
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Honey Bananas from Elemental Seeds is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She tends to provide weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.

Artifact Extracts

Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon