Hybrid

Lemongrass Terp Sauce 1g

by Artifact Extracts

Lemongrass Terp Sauce 1g

About this product

Lemongrass Terp Sauce 1g by Artifact Extracts

About this brand

Artifact Extracts Logo
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon

About this strain

Lemongrass

Lemongrass
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Crossing Lemon Kush Bx5 and Humboldt Gelato Bx3, Humboldt Seed Company bred Lemongrass, a high-performance cultivar with vigorous growth patterns and high yields. Lemongrass’ terpenes gush a tart lemon flavor that is backed with a gassy fuel taste and notes of vanilla. The lime green buds come drenched in trichomes and the uplifting high will make you get up and get out.

