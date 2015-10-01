ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy. However, breeder specific variations exist. Alien Genetics, for example, explains their Lemon Kush as a hybrid between Lemon G, a prized strain from Ohio, and an Afghan Kush. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.

820 people reported 6435 effects
Happy 63%
Uplifted 51%
Relaxed 51%
Euphoric 50%
Creative 31%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 28%
Pain 23%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 6%

Lineage

First strain parent
South American
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon G
parent
Strain
Lemon Kush
First strain child
Legendary Lemon
child
Second strain child
Grape Dawg
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

