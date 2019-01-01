Tangie Biscotti by Prūf Cultivar is a pungent cross of unknown genetics. Supposedly a mixture of Tangie and an unknown Cookies cut, Tangie Biscotti packs an alluring fragrance of fruit, flowers, and dough. This strain’s stout effects hit hard between the eyes, leaving pleasant euphoria in the mind before turning up the physical relaxation. Prūf Cultivar says the two primary terpenes in this strain are myrcene and linalool, which speak to this strain’s more sedative sensations.