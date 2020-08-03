 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Sour Pebbles by Ascend
Sativa

Sour Pebbles by Ascend

by Ascend

5.01
Ascend Cannabis Flower Sour Pebbles by Ascend

About this product

1 customer review

5.01

Fruity smell. Smells good enough to eat. Sticky deliciousness.

About this strain

Sour Pebbles

Sour Pebbles, grown by Fire Bros. in Washington state, is a sativa cross between Alien Diesel and Fruity Pebbles. Its aroma balances sweet and sour, passing on flavors from both sides of its family. This sativa took 3rd place in the 2014 High Times Washington Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

