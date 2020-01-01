 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Elevatril™ Amino Acid Therapy

by Asher Douglas Nutraceuticals

Elevatril™ Amino Acid Therapy
$64.99

About this product

Elevatril™ Amino Acid Therapy eliminates the frustrating brain fog of depression or ADHD. This natural amino acid formula increases brain activity to improve your ability to focus, control impulses, and learn without becoming fatigued, by decreasing the severity of depression or ADHD. Neurotransmitters are brain chemicals that send information throughout the brain and body. They’re formed from amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. Without the proper levels of these amino acids, we cannot survive, because proteins are responsible for the building and functioning of our cells. Under normal circumstances, a balanced level of amino acids is maintained through a healthy diet. However, the diet of an individual addicted to drugs or alcohol is rarely healthy. Drugs and alcohol tend to take the place of nourishing food. Not only does this lead to an imbalance of neurotransmitters in the brain but the addictive chemicals in drugs and alcohol also damage and destroy neurotransmitters. Imbalances in neurotransmitter levels create depression, anxiety, and ADHD, as well. These conditions are complicated by vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Deficiencies like these prevent the absorption of nutrients through the intestinal tract, which impairs the body’s natural ability to create new neurotransmitters.

About this brand

Neurotransmitters are chemical messengers which transmit information throughout the brain. Emotional trauma, addictive drugs, and alcohol damage or destroy those neurotransmitters. By studying the research of neuroscientists, our founder discovered the use of targeted amino acids in certain foods naturally repairs and restores damaged neurotransmitters. When you provide the body with the essential nutrients it requires, the brain will heal itself. This is why targeted amino acid therapy has been so successful for treating specific issues, like addiction, depression, anxiety, and ADHD without the harmful side effects associated with prescription drugs.