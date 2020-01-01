About this product

Elevatril™ Amino Acid Therapy eliminates the frustrating brain fog of depression or ADHD. This natural amino acid formula increases brain activity to improve your ability to focus, control impulses, and learn without becoming fatigued, by decreasing the severity of depression or ADHD. Neurotransmitters are brain chemicals that send information throughout the brain and body. They’re formed from amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. Without the proper levels of these amino acids, we cannot survive, because proteins are responsible for the building and functioning of our cells. Under normal circumstances, a balanced level of amino acids is maintained through a healthy diet. However, the diet of an individual addicted to drugs or alcohol is rarely healthy. Drugs and alcohol tend to take the place of nourishing food. Not only does this lead to an imbalance of neurotransmitters in the brain but the addictive chemicals in drugs and alcohol also damage and destroy neurotransmitters. Imbalances in neurotransmitter levels create depression, anxiety, and ADHD, as well. These conditions are complicated by vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Deficiencies like these prevent the absorption of nutrients through the intestinal tract, which impairs the body’s natural ability to create new neurotransmitters.