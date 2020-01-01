 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Other apparel
  5. Paroxetril™ Amino Acid Therapy

Paroxetril™ Amino Acid Therapy

by Asher Douglas Nutraceuticals

Write a review
Asher Douglas Nutraceuticals Apparel Other Apparel Paroxetril™ Amino Acid Therapy
Asher Douglas Nutraceuticals Apparel Other Apparel Paroxetril™ Amino Acid Therapy
Asher Douglas Nutraceuticals Apparel Other Apparel Paroxetril™ Amino Acid Therapy
Asher Douglas Nutraceuticals Apparel Other Apparel Paroxetril™ Amino Acid Therapy
Asher Douglas Nutraceuticals Apparel Other Apparel Paroxetril™ Amino Acid Therapy

$64.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Paroxetril™ Amino Acid Therapy is a proven blend of natural herbs and amino acids. By supplementing amino acids with vitamins, minerals, and coenzymes, you can rebuild, repair, and restore the neurotransmitters in your brain, eliminating the frustrating brain fog associated with anxiety, helping you function and think clearly again. Imbalances in neurotransmitter levels create depression, anxiety, and ADHD, as well. These conditions are complicated by vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Deficiencies like these prevent the absorption of nutrients through the intestinal tract, which impairs the body’s natural ability to create new neurotransmitters.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Asher Douglas Nutraceuticals Logo
Neurotransmitters are chemical messengers which transmit information throughout the brain. Emotional trauma, addictive drugs, and alcohol damage or destroy those neurotransmitters. By studying the research of neuroscientists, our founder discovered the use of targeted amino acids in certain foods naturally repairs and restores damaged neurotransmitters. When you provide the body with the essential nutrients it requires, the brain will heal itself. This is why targeted amino acid therapy has been so successful for treating specific issues, like addiction, depression, anxiety, and ADHD without the harmful side effects associated with prescription drugs.