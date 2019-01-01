About this product
Lineage: Thai Pearl (Juicy Fruit phenotype) x Australian Sativa (outdoor open-pollinated sativa) Type:Hybrid An all around powerhouse that brings the flavor and potency of the Thai Pearl and combines it with the madness high-type of the Australian Sativa. What you get is some beautiful, terpene-rich, buds that bring a powerful and balanced high with a flavor of bubblegum, mixed fruit and dank earthy richness.
About this brand
Astoria Farms
Astoria Farms is a small-scale producer of high-quality cannabis flowers in the lower Columbia region of Oregon. Our flowers are lovingly grown in Coco-Coir, a renewable byproduct of coconut production, and fertilized with natural organic ingredients to produce cannabis with fine aromas, flavors, and highs. Our buds are dried slowly over several weeks, hand trimmed, and gently handled to preserve flower quality and consistency. Astoria Farms provides beautiful, organically grown, cannabis that retains each strain’s natural attributes and finer qualities. Much of the cannabis experience lies within the subtle and is synergistic in nature. Our flowers taste best and provide the most distinctive experience when consumed by vaporizing. Our strains are chosen over time for their ability to consistently provide positive experiences and effects, be they medical, recreational, or spiritual. Follow us on Instagram for current grows and product availability. @astoriafarmsoregon