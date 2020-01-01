 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Nutrients
  5. ATA Coco Max A&B

ATA Coco Max A&B

by Atami

Write a review
Atami Growing Nutrients ATA Coco Max A&B

Similar items

Show all

About this product

ATA Coco Max A&B is at the basis of fine growing results on cocos. It is a professional and fast working nutrition that provides a stable and biological equilibrium of the cocos substrate. ATA Coco Max A&B contains all the necessary fertilizers for an optimum growth and flowering pattern. This makes ATA Coco Max A&B suitable for the entire lifecycle of the plant. Application The nutrition can only be used when ATA Coco Max nutrition A & B are simultaneously mixed together in water. ATA Coco Max nutrition A&B should never be mixed together purely! Use water at room temperature (21 °C) for the best results. Growing tip In addition to Ata Coco Max A&B the use of bio-stimulators is recommended. Quality guaranteed The stimulators and liquid nutrients of Atami are packed and sealed lighttight under the twistable cap, so the quality is guaranteed. Dosage: 4 ml A en 4 ml B per liter water. 14 ml A and 14 ml B per Gallon water NPK value: Coco Max A: 4-0-1 (w/w) Coco Max B: 1-4-3 (w/w) pH between 5,2 – 6,2 EC between 1,2 – 2,3

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Atami Logo
Today, liquid plant nutrition, bio-stimulators, and substrates have become essential in the life of both the professional and the hobby grower. To meet this growing demand Atami BV has been busy since 1997 to compose the best for your crop. By continuously testing and improving its products, Atami can meet high quality standards. This quickly led to a wide selection for any method of growing. This wide choice did not go unnoticed, because soon Atami literally succeeded in conquering the world. With a large customer base spread over more than 40 countries in the world, you can truly call it a professional botanical research bureau. In this regard, the products of Atami are still sold worldwide and optimum breeding successes are obtained on many different continents. The literal translation of Atami means: ‘Here I am’. In that respect Atami is to this day leading the field in plant nutrition and is continuously in development.