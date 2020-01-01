 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
B’cuzz Blossom Builder

by Atami

Atami Growing Nutrients B’cuzz Blossom Builder

About this product

Blossom Builder Liquid® is a finisher/hardener that should be used in the final 4 weeks of the bloom and riping stage of the plant. It will maximize the structure of your fruits. Blossom Builder Liquid® contains a unique P:K ratio of 1:2 Blossom Builder Liquid® is suitable for all sorts of cultivation substrates like soil, hydro and coco and all irrigation systems. Dosage: 1 – 2 ml per 1 US gallon water. 0,25 – 0,50 ml per liter water. NPK value: 0-9-19 (w/w) Product Description Application 1) Highly concentrated. You need to use only 1 to 2 ml of Blossom Builder per 1 US gallon (0.25 ml to 0.50 ml per liter) nutrition solution. 2) Especially created for the final 4 weeks of the blooming phase. 3) When used correctly it can lead your flowers to strong, healthy, and big flowers with a good weight and aroma. 4) Due to the unique formula of Blossom Builder Liquid® you will get the desired end results. 5) In a nutrition reservoir of 100 liter, you will only need a maximum of 50 ml of Blossom Builder Liquid® Quality guaranteed The stimulators and liquid nutrients of Atami are packed and sealed lighttight under the twistable cap, so the quality remains guaranteed.

About this brand

Today, liquid plant nutrition, bio-stimulators, and substrates have become essential in the life of both the professional and the hobby grower. To meet this growing demand Atami BV has been busy since 1997 to compose the best for your crop. By continuously testing and improving its products, Atami can meet high quality standards. This quickly led to a wide selection for any method of growing. This wide choice did not go unnoticed, because soon Atami literally succeeded in conquering the world. With a large customer base spread over more than 40 countries in the world, you can truly call it a professional botanical research bureau. In this regard, the products of Atami are still sold worldwide and optimum breeding successes are obtained on many different continents. The literal translation of Atami means: ‘Here I am’. In that respect Atami is to this day leading the field in plant nutrition and is continuously in development.