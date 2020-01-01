 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Grow media
  5. B’cuzz Coco Substrate

B’cuzz Coco Substrate

by Atami

Write a review
Atami Growing Grow Media B’cuzz Coco Substrate

Similar items

Show all

About this product

From the beaches of Sri Lanka and other tropical islands, Atami produces coco peat. Coconut shells are cut and cleaned, then steamed and buffered. Coco substrate is light and stable. It is one of the best mediums to provide oxygen to the roots of growing plants. Coconut shells are cut and cleaned, then steamed and buffered. Our Coco substrate is treated with Calcium and Magnesium. Atami Coco Substrates are internationally certified by RHP. Available in 50L bags.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Atami Logo
Today, liquid plant nutrition, bio-stimulators, and substrates have become essential in the life of both the professional and the hobby grower. To meet this growing demand Atami BV has been busy since 1997 to compose the best for your crop. By continuously testing and improving its products, Atami can meet high quality standards. This quickly led to a wide selection for any method of growing. This wide choice did not go unnoticed, because soon Atami literally succeeded in conquering the world. With a large customer base spread over more than 40 countries in the world, you can truly call it a professional botanical research bureau. In this regard, the products of Atami are still sold worldwide and optimum breeding successes are obtained on many different continents. The literal translation of Atami means: ‘Here I am’. In that respect Atami is to this day leading the field in plant nutrition and is continuously in development.