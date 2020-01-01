 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Nutrients
  5. Rootbastic

Rootbastic

by Atami

Write a review
Atami Growing Nutrients Rootbastic

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Following the successful and popular Bloombastic, your trusted nutrient manufacturer Atami now presents with great pride a new variant. ROOTBASTIC! This high quality root supplement ensures an explosive root production. This means a larger root system and many small capillaries causing the plant to absorb the nutrients more easily. Also Rootbastic increases the resistance of the plant which makes it less receptive for environmental stress. – Highly concentrated (1 on 5000 average). – Will create explosive rootproduction. – The ultimate enhancer for your roots with a unique combination of high NPK bio-stimulants and bio-minerals. – Increases resistance to environmental stress of the plant. – Ideal for planting stem cutting when the first roots are visible. – Rich to phosporus(P), roots love it. Quality guaranteed The stimulators and liquid nutrients of Atami are packed and sealed lighttight under the twistable cap, so the quality remains guaranteed. Dosage: 0,1 – 0,3 ml per liter water. 0,3 – 1 ml per Gallon water. NPK value: 3-14-3 (w/w)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Atami Logo
Today, liquid plant nutrition, bio-stimulators, and substrates have become essential in the life of both the professional and the hobby grower. To meet this growing demand Atami BV has been busy since 1997 to compose the best for your crop. By continuously testing and improving its products, Atami can meet high quality standards. This quickly led to a wide selection for any method of growing. This wide choice did not go unnoticed, because soon Atami literally succeeded in conquering the world. With a large customer base spread over more than 40 countries in the world, you can truly call it a professional botanical research bureau. In this regard, the products of Atami are still sold worldwide and optimum breeding successes are obtained on many different continents. The literal translation of Atami means: ‘Here I am’. In that respect Atami is to this day leading the field in plant nutrition and is continuously in development.