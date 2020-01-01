About this product
Handcrafted with real spices and herbs, this delectable Southwestern dip mix/taco seasoning is guaranteed to add a whole lot of flavor to your dish. You can season taco meat with this mix of real herbs and spices, or you can whisk this mix with sour cream and mayo to turn it into a delicious dip. If you make dip with this mix, you can enjoy it with a variety of foods, including: * Tortilla chips * Tacos * Nachos * Quesadillas * Chicken The possibilities are endless! The fact that no solvents are used in the extraction process makes this dip mix/taco seasoning an all-natural product. One pouch contains 10 milligrams of active THC.
