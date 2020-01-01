Austin and Kat™ was started in Kat’s home kitchen in 2014, with the simple desire to keep her aging dog Brady comfortable. Today, we strive to make the highest quality CBD wellness pet products in the industry by sourcing only the very best ingredients. All of Austin and Kat™ products are all-natural, gluten-free and infused with organic full-spectrum CBD oil. They are also human food grade and third-party tested to ensure efficacy and purity. And if you ever have any questions about CBD for pets, feel free to reach out. We love educating people about the incredible holistic benefits of CBD.