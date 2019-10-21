Illyria13
on October 21st, 2019
I'm a low doser, and this is the first edible I've tried that didn't make my heart race or my brain jittery and scared.
Infused Coconut Butter - A Nutrient-Dense Boost - Avid Abundance Coconut Butters are our first infused ingredient! Available in regular strength and double strength, our silky coconut butter delivers 17.5mg or 35mg of THC per teaspoon to any food item a patient likes. It’s popular on toast, or directly into edibles. IHP provides a convenient dosing chart to help the home canna-baker make their own precisely dosed edibles. (V, GF)
on March 3rd, 2019
Excellent product...love a ball of it melting on my hot chocolate.. I try to use about 50 mlg pre cup...like drinking a cup of patience!