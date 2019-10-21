 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Coconut Butter THC 17.5mg

by Avid Abundance

Infused Coconut Butter - A Nutrient-Dense Boost - Avid Abundance Coconut Butters are our first infused ingredient! Available in regular strength and double strength, our silky coconut butter delivers 17.5mg or 35mg of THC per teaspoon to any food item a patient likes. It’s popular on toast, or directly into edibles. IHP provides a convenient dosing chart to help the home canna-baker make their own precisely dosed edibles. (V, GF)

Illyria13

I'm a low doser, and this is the first edible I've tried that didn't make my heart race or my brain jittery and scared.

Mightymouthy

Excellent product...love a ball of it melting on my hot chocolate.. I try to use about 50 mlg pre cup...like drinking a cup of patience!

Avid Abundance is a brand of edibles created to generate the combine the precision dosing of IHP with the best confectionery recipes in the world. Avid Abundance chefs are dedicated to creating the most delightful edible cannabis products in the world, featuring perfect consistency gummies, sweet lozenges, rich milk chocolate bars, gluten free chocolate chip cookies, and infused coconut butter.