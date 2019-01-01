 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Red Raspberry Gummies THC 50mg 10-pack

Red Raspberry Gummies THC 50mg 10-pack

by Avid Abundance

Write a review
Avid Abundance Edibles Candy Red Raspberry Gummies THC 50mg 10-pack
Avid Abundance Edibles Candy Red Raspberry Gummies THC 50mg 10-pack
Avid Abundance Edibles Candy Red Raspberry Gummies THC 50mg 10-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Avid Abundance Red Raspberry Gummies are sweet, chewy treats that are dosed at 5mg of THC per gummy and come in packs of 10. (GF)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Avid Abundance Logo
Avid Abundance is a brand of edibles created to generate the combine the precision dosing of IHP with the best confectionery recipes in the world. Avid Abundance chefs are dedicated to creating the most delightful edible cannabis products in the world, featuring perfect consistency gummies, sweet lozenges, rich milk chocolate bars, gluten free chocolate chip cookies, and infused coconut butter.